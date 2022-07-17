Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $372.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,465,039 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

