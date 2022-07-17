ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $152,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Trading Up 1.7 %

PRPH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 127,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,795. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

