Proton Price Reaches $0.0028 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $38.35 million and $1.04 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,947.81 or 0.99992311 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,542,845,590 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.