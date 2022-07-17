PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT XL Axiata Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 7,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

