PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,437 shares of company stock worth $2,476,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 598,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. PubMatic has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

