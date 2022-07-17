PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Achieves $677,034.18

PumaPay (PMA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $677,034.18 and approximately $62.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,327.59 or 1.00134093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.