Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.69 or 1.00030773 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009017 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003412 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Pundi X
Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pundi X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.
