Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the June 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PMO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 48,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,401. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 71.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,738,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

