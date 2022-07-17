Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the June 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PMO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 48,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,401. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
