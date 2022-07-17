QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $180,451.78 and $92,249.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

