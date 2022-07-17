QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $178,856.96 and approximately $92,425.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

