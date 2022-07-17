QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $178,856.96 and approximately $92,425.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041025 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
