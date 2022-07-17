Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $9,408,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 321,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 293,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,481. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.28. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Several research firms recently commented on QMCO. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

