Quiztok Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,688,337,249 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.