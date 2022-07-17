Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTNT. Cowen cut their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quotient

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Quotient Trading Down 7.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.