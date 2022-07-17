Randolph Co Inc Buys 155 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

