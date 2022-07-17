Randolph Co Inc Has $19.41 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.48.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

