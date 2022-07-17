Randolph Co Inc Sells 297 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

