Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 54.1% in June

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 792,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,875,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,875,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi acquired 10,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,362.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139,916 shares of company stock worth $611,058. 38.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 101,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $7,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 558,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 699,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 261,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 73,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,537. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

