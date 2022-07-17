Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $225,852.20 and approximately $5,755.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.82 or 0.06429728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00262317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00646363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00535668 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

