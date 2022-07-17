Raymond James Boosts Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $14.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,080,913.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 252,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

