Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $146,571.25

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $146,571.25 and approximately $276,805.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Realio Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

