Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in June

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Redline Communications Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RDLCF remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Redline Communications Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.71.
Redline Communications Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redline Communications Group (RDLCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.