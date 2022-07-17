Retirement Solution Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,856,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 407,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 237,494 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,053,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.