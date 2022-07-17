Retirement Solution Inc. Has $600,000 Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Retirement Solution Inc. cut its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance
HNDL opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
