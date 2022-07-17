Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $24.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

