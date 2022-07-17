RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Up 62.6% in June

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $172.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,696 shares of company stock worth $318,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGCO. StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

