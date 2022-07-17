Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbit LEAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $6,170,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $4,734,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,020 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter worth $2,769,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP Price Performance

Shares of LEAP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 29,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,206. Ribbit LEAP has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Ribbit LEAP Company Profile

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

