Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Volume Tops $20,499.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $20,499.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072980 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

