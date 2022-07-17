Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 5.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

