Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $140,781,000.

Insulet stock opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 368.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.43.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

