Riverstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up approximately 0.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.40 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

