Robert Jennings Acquires 2,334 Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) insider Robert Jennings purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £1,983.90 ($2,359.54).

Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.02) on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 82.90 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.60 ($1.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2,135.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

