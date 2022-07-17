Robert W. Baird Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

