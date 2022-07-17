Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Down 53.7% in June

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 248,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,636. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

