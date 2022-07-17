Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.