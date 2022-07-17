Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,556,700 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 4,582,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,731,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.13) in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a report on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RYCEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,123. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

