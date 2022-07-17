Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$48.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

