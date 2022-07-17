Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 82.9% in June

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.12. 1,452,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,432. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

