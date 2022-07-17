Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 4.0 %

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.37. 913,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

