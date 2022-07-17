SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $590,043.44 and $92,084.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,167.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00520351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00255233 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005480 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

