Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 3.1 %

SBH opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $45,611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

