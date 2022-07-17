San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,400 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the June 15th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE SJT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $10.70. 757,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Read More

