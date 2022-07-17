Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.78.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.