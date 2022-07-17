Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

