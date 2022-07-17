SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($105.00) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($115.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($132.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at €87.23 ($87.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €100.66. SAP has a 52 week low of €84.28 ($84.28) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($129.74). The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

