Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 349,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 741.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

