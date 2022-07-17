Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,927,000 after buying an additional 867,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.10 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

