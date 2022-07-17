Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

