SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

SCIA stock remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.