Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.05. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$11.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 million during the quarter.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.