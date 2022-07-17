SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCSK Price Performance

SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. SCSK has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

