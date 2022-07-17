SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SCSK Price Performance
SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. SCSK has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.
About SCSK
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCSK (SCSKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.